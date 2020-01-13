Utthara Unni Shares Engagement Pictures With Fiance Nithesh Nair

Utthara Unni, who predominantly works in the Malayalam and Tamil film industry, is all set to wed the love of her life, Nithesh Nair, as the Edavappathy actor recently exchanged engagement rings with Nithesh. Apart from being an actor, Unni is also a well-known and eminent Bharatnatyam dancer from Kerela, a member of the UNESCO International Dance Council, an accomplished filmmaker who has directed multiple short films, music videos and documentaries, heads a dance academy called Temple Steps in Kochi, Kerala, as well as a TV host for channels like JaiHind TV and Amrita TV.

Utthara took to Instagram to share pictures and a video from her engagement ceremony. In one of the pictures, the Tamil actor is flaunting her engagement ring and captioned the image writing, "The Cinderella found her Jimmy Choos or the Mermaid in me found the love of her life!" She then shared a video of her engagement ceremony, wherein, her fiancé Nithesh Nair went down on his knees to propose to her and gift her an engagement ring.

In the post on Utthara Unni's Instagram handle, she and her fiancé were all smiles as they posed at a distance where Nair helped Unni tie the Chilanka across her feet. Utthara captioned the image writing, "The Cinderella did not find her shoes, instead, the dancer found her Chilanka. My kinda fairytale."

Check out Utthara Unni's photos from her engagement here:

Image courtesy: Utthara Unni's Instagram

