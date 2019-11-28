Cheesecake: Who Are Neel And Sameera In This MX Player's Web Series?

MX Player collaborated with TVF for Cheesecake which is based on a couple who fight on tiny things. In this Jitendra Kumar and Akanksha Thakur starrer web series, the duo will be seen together in the lead roles as husband and wife. Recently, the makers of the series launched the trailer and social media could not get over it.

What did MX Player write about it?

According to MX Player, there are times when happiness enters your life when you are not even expecting it. Neel and Sameera come across a similar situation when an ‘unwanted guest’ enters their home to stay. A fluffy and shiny golden retriever accidentally enters their life and changes everything around them. The couple names it Cheesecake. Their pet teaches the duo value of unconditional love and plays a major role in making the couple realise how much they are fond of each other.

Who are Neel and Sameera?

According to the trailer, Cheesecake is based on the life of Neel which portrayed by Jeetendra and Sameera which is essayed by Akanksha. The couple never gets rid of fights which are causing cracks in their smooth relationship. They barely spend a minute not fighting each other. It does not take time for viewers to realise that even though they have been married for three years, they are unhappy and unsatisfied with each other’s company.



The plot twist in Cheesecake

One can experience the plot twist as Sameera, who is heavily drunk, comes home and dozes off. The next morning, she wakes up to the shouting Neel screaming her name. They find that a grown-up golden retriever is comfortably sitting and wagging his tail inside their home. Later, it gets unveiled that intoxicated Sameera has brought him up from somewhere the previous night.

They name this dog Cheesecake, who leaves no stone unturned in making a mess in the house. Witnessing it in a rundown condition, Neel cannot control his temper and the couple offers the dog for adoption. But later on, they become keen on keeping the dog.

