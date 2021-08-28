Chef Vikas Khanna Shares Adorable Video Of Pet Dog Plum's First Beach Visit | Watch

Chef Vikas Khanna not only leaves his foodie fans startled with his culinary skills but also impresses them with heartwarming updates from his daily life. The celebrity chef's Instagram is one place where he shares adorable videos that leave his followers gushing over him. However, this time his cute pooch Plum stole the limelight when Chef Vikas shared a cute video.

Chef Khanna took to his social media to share his cute furry mate's first beach visit on World Dog's Day. "A little puppy can change everything in your life. Everything," he wrote on Instagram. The video was shot in Manhattan, New York where the chef currently stays. In the video, one can see snaps and reels of different antics of Plum and the city. The duo was on a ride along the East River on a bright summer day. Plum definitely seems to enjoy the wind and the sun. Won't give away too much, take a look at the video below:

The video begins with shots of the Manhattan skyline. As the video rolls, one can see Chef Khanna and Plum enjoying the breeze during the ferry ride. Next, they are at the beach where Plum plays with the waves and sand.

'Plum is super cute'

The video was uploaded on August 25 has garnered over 1.5 lakh views and counting. The video also amassed a handful of love emoticons. The comment section was abuzz with praises for Plum. "Plum is super cute," one user wrote. "He is so adorable," another mentioned. Many viewers also shared their pet stories to mark their special moments with their playmates on World Dog's Day.

Chef Vikas Khanna's magical moment

On August 19, Chef Khanna shared another touching snip from his life. Well, more elaborately, the Chef wanted to hang Buddhist prayer flags in his New York restaurant for a long time and 'magical moment' happened after 1.5 years. "I waited for more than 1 1/2 years for this magical moment. My this amazing group of friends to hang the Buddhist Prayer Flags at my place," he wrote on Instagram. He expressed gratitude and love to a 'group of friends' who turned his yearning into reality. "It is believed that the prayer flags carry the prayers and mantras through the wind," the chef concluded.

Image: @VikasKhannagroup/Instagram