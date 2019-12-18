The Debate
Deepika Padukone's Song Nok Jhok From Chhapaak: Fans 'already In Love With Malti'

Others

The makers of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Chhapaak recently unveiled the first song titled Nok Jhok. Fans are appreciating Deepika and Vikrant's chemistry.

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
deepika padukone

One of the most-anticipated films of actor Deepika Padukone will soon hit the theatres. The audience and fans have poured in praises for the film ever since its trailer released. Drumming up the excitements of the fans, the first song titled Nok Jhok was out on December 17, 2019. The song Nok Jhok, penned by Gulzar, is vocalised by Siddharth Mahadevan. It is picturised on the lead actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The audience and fans have showered their love after listening to this light-hearted song composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Check out the song below:

Check out a few fan reactions below:

Details of Chhapaak

Chhapaak is an upcoming film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is inspired by the life of an acid attack survivor. The film, releasing on January 10, 2020, will mark the comeback of Deepika Padukone after almost a year. This will be her first project as a producer too. 

 

 

Published:
