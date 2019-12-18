Deepika Padukone's Song Nok Jhok From Chhapaak: Fans 'already In Love With Malti'

One of the most-anticipated films of actor Deepika Padukone will soon hit the theatres. The audience and fans have poured in praises for the film ever since its trailer released. Drumming up the excitements of the fans, the first song titled Nok Jhok was out on December 17, 2019. The song Nok Jhok, penned by Gulzar, is vocalised by Siddharth Mahadevan. It is picturised on the lead actors Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey. The audience and fans have showered their love after listening to this light-hearted song composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Check out the song below:

Check out a few fan reactions below:

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again Deepika Padukone in romantic scenes is unparalleled!! Her eyes❤️ #NokJhok is so refreshing and soothing... also Siddharth Mahadevan really surprised me. Love it! — Akash K | CHHAPAAK 10 JAN (@akashpadukone) December 18, 2019

READ | Deepika Padukone Is Completely Smitten By 'Death By Chocolate' Hrithik Roshan; See Video

READ | Will Ananya Panday Share Screen Space With Deepika Padukone & Siddhant Chaturvedi?

Look at this and their damn beautiful chemistry is out of the world 💕💞 can’t wait for the film to release 🖤 #Chhapaak #NokJhok @deepikapadukone @masseysahib 🖤 pic.twitter.com/p2rO4coPTc — Hello.ItsMe. Chhapaak (@samiratomford) December 18, 2019

READ | Deepika Padukone Finds Title Of Sexiest Asian Woman 'ironic' & It Has A Chhapaak Connect

Amol tho like you can see his happiness, loving and caring whenever he sees Malti ❤️❤️#NokJhok pic.twitter.com/CVVH5BY81g — Kareena (@flickrdpswift) December 18, 2019

READ | In Pics: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan & Others Arrive In Style For Rohini Iyer's Bash

WHY DO YOU GUYS HAVE TO PLAY WITH MY LIL FRAGILE HEART LIKE THAT 😭❤️😭❤️#NokJhok pic.twitter.com/Pf7NCU6ptF — Kareena (@flickrdpswift) December 18, 2019

Details of Chhapaak

Chhapaak is an upcoming film directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film is inspired by the life of an acid attack survivor. The film, releasing on January 10, 2020, will mark the comeback of Deepika Padukone after almost a year. This will be her first project as a producer too.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.