Chhoti Diwali 2022: When Is Narak Chaturdashi? Date, Story Of Narakasur & Celebrations

Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival that occurs on Chaturdashi (the 14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik. This year, Narak Chaturdashi is being celebrated on the same day as Diwali i.e. October 24. It is also known as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi. It is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. Narakasur, an asura (demon), was slain on this day, according to Hindu tradition, by Krishna and Satyabhama.

Religious ceremonies that start in the morning are followed by celebrations to mark the day. On this day before sunrise, people take an oil bath because it is said that Lord Krishna did the same to clean all the blood and grime off his body after killing Narakasur.

The story of Narakasur

After seizing control of all the Earth's kingdoms, Narakasur stormed Devaloka, earning the wrath of Lord Krishna and his spouse Satyabhama. When Lord Krishna and Satyabhama arrived at the demon king's capital of Pragjyotishyapur, he was certain of his victory because the demon king could only be destroyed by Bhoomi Devi, also known as Mother Earth.

Lord Krishna was killing the other demons, Narakasur was struck by the trident and collapsed. When Satyabhama discovered her husband was not breathing, she was horrified. She then shot an arrow at Narakasur and killed him. Then, Lord Krishna rose up, grinning, and explained that Satyabhama was a manifestation of Bhoomi Devi who was destined to avenge Narakasur.

Celebrations on Narak Chaturdashi

On this day, specialities made from pounded semi-cooked rice are served (called Poha or Pova). This rice is selected from the current fresh harvest. Both rural and urban communities, particularly in Western India, practise this ritual. Some families also offer food to their forefathers on this day. In Goa, paper-made effigies of Narakasur, filled with grass and firecrackers symbolising evil, are made. These effigies are burnt at around four o'clock in the morning and then firecrackers are burst, and people return home to take a scented oil bath.

Image: PIXABAY