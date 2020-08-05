Rapper FBG Duck Shot: Is Chicago Rapper FBG Duck Dead After Falling Victim To Gunfire?

According to the reports by ABC, Chicago Rapper FBG Duck was shot on Tuesday afternoon in the city. The reports also suggest the Chicago Rapper was accompanied by two of his friends. The shooting happened around 4:40 pm near 70 E. on Oak Street. The 26-year-old rapper had fallen a victim to open gunfire when he was out shopping with his friends. Read on to know, “Is FBG Duck Dead?”

FBG Duck Shot: Is FBG Duck dead?

According to the Chicago police department’s statement, FBG Duck was in East Oak Street when the incident took place. Chicago’s East Oak Street is typically known for having stores of some of the most expensive brands in the world. According to ABC’s reports, the Chicago Rapper was standing outside a Dolce and Gabbana store when the area was rattled by gunfire and littered with bullet casings.

Reports further mention that FBG Duck and two of his friends, one identified as a 28-year-old female and the other as a 36-year-old male, were shopping on Oak Street when two vehicles pulled up. Four people stepped out of the vehicle and shot at the shoppers who were standing on the sidewalk. The shooters immediately fled the scene by car. FBG Duck was shot in the chest, the groin and the neck. He was immediately transported to the Northwestern Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m.

Chicago shooting leaves Rapper FBG Duck dead

Reports further claim that the woman who had accompanied the Slide singer was shot in the hand and taken on St.Joseph Hospital, where she was in stable condition. The 36-year-old man is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital after he was shot in the back and side. The ABC report mentioned an account of a local business owner Howard Gordon, who said that she had been standing outside and saw people running in every direction trying to look for cover. Another business owner Barbara Gordon said she had counted about 17 shots.

The 26-year-old Chicago Rapper was a well-known and well-respected personality in the music world. His albums Look At Me, Different Personalities 2, Different Personalities, The Hardest Out, Big Clout, Look at Me 2 had helped the rapper to climb the ladder of success in the Hip-Hop world. Fans of the rapper took to Twitter to mourn his loss.

Popular rapper FBG Duck has just been pronounced dead after being shot in the Gold Coast an hour ago. Prayers up for his family, bring justice to them after this senseless act. 🙏🏾 — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) August 4, 2020

Ppl laughing at FBG Duck getting shot the lamest ppl in real life . This internet weird . I like king Von way more than i like duck too but that ain’t my beef ion wanna see niggas shot in the street . Y’all gotta do better — LONG LIVE RATCHET LIFE (@1BigCorey) August 4, 2020

rapper, FBG duck, from Chicago was shot today. He recently made a song dissing dead rival gang members, which is common in Chicago’s culture. This will start a string of killings on the south side. — Bryson Gray (@RealBrysonGray) August 4, 2020

