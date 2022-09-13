Chinese Star Li Yifeng Arrested On Solicitation Charges, Major Brands Withdraw Partnership

Chinese actor Li Yifeng, whose prominent roles in films like The Pioneer and Mr. Six, has been detained by police in Beijing for allegedly soliciting prostitutes on multiple occasions. Deadline quoted Global Times who cited a Sunday post on the Weibo account of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau which confirmed the detention of the actor.

The actor has been arrested under criminal charges and confessed to the crime. The bureau did not disclose his full name in its post, though CCTV later said it had confirmed that it was the actor, citing sources from “authoritative channels."

Chinese actor Li Yifeng arrested

Earlier, Li’s studio had issued a statement and claimed some internet comments about his personal life as false. Li had also reportedly posted on Weibo, where he has over 60 million followers, saying the rumours had caused him emotional damage and affected his ongoing businesses. Those posts were shortly deleted, and related search terms also disappeared, state-backed local media said.

Given the situation and the arrest, the actor's image got tarnished leading to several popular brands withdrawing their partnership with Li. Brands like Prada, Sensodyne, and RemyMartin terminated their partnerships with Li on the last day, according to their official Weibo accounts; none provided an explanation.

Apart from this, following his arrest news, Further, China Daily reported that the organizing committee of the Huading Awards said it has rescinded the actor’s titles of Best Actor in China’s Top 100 TV Dramas and The National Audience’s Favorite Movie Star.

According to various media reports, even before the Chinese star made it to the headlines, and the news about his detention was disclosed, his name struck from the list of celebrities expected to perform at CCTV's annual Mid-Autumn Festival Gala on Saturday.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor gained widespread attention for his roles in television dramas, including the Swords of Legends and Sparrow. He also received the 33rd Hundred Flowers Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 2016 for his role in the film Mr. Six.

IMAGE: Instagram/li_yifeng