Chinmayi Sripaada Shares Another #MeToo Story From A New Victim Of Lyricist Vairamuthu

Two years ago during the height of the #MeToo movement, Chinmayi Sripaada revealed that she was harassed by lyricist Vairamuthu on two separate occasions. Chinmayi Sripaada also shared multiple anonymous stories from other women who were harassed by the lyricist. In fact, she received over 16 anonymous stories from various women in the industry.

Just a day ago, Chinmayi Sripaada shared yet another story that she received from a woman who was harassed by Vairamuthu. She revealed that this was the 17th letter she had received from a victim of Vairamuthu. This victim only shared this letter after two years as she did not receive support from her family during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Chinmayi Sripaada shared another anonymous story from one of Vairamuthu's victims

Almost 2 years since the second wave of the #MeToo movement.



#17



It took her 2 years to open up to me because her family doesn’t support. Have known her for years.



And of course, does it even matter to the peeps of this society? pic.twitter.com/65sXyqUMK3 — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) October 13, 2020

Taking to social media, Chinmayi Sripaada revealed that she was getting a new story about Vairamuthu almost 2 years after the #MeToo movement. This letter was from the 17th victim of Vairamuthu who was just opening up about how the lyricist abused her. Chinmayi Sripaada revealed that she knew the victim for years but could not name her as her family did not support her coming out with the abuse story.

The post also included multiple screenshots of the chat Chinmayi Sripaada had with the 17th victim. The chat revealed how the girl was sexually harassed by Vairamuthu when she was still a girl in college. Chinmayi Sripaada has been a vocal supporter of women in the South Indian film industry who has faced abuse from their male co-workers. She has also called out singer Karthik during the height of the #MeToo movement, claiming that the singer made his female co-workers uncomfortable.

Back in March 2020, Chinmayi Sripaada shared an Instagram post in which she called out multiple singers from the film industry. Chinmayi called out celebs like Vairamuthu, Anu Malik, Karthik, and Raghu Dixit, who have been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment. She noted how difficult it was to get justice for women even after multiple women came forward with their stories.

