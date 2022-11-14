Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor & More Get Together For 80s Stars' Reunion; See Pics

Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor were in attendance with several other celebrities who got together at Jackie Shroff’s home for the 80s actors' reunion. The annual bash was hosted by Shroff and Poonam Dhillon in Mumbai. Many notable South Indian celebrities like Ramya Krishnan, Rajkumar, Sarathkumar, Baghyaraj, Naresh, Bhanuchandar were also a part of the celebrations, glimpses from which have been making rounds on social media.

Chiranjeevi, Anupam Kher and more celebs come together for 80s actors' reunion

In pictures going viral on the internet, the celebs could be seen decked in stylish attires as they posed for group pictures. For the unversed, the 10th annual 80s actors meet happened in 2019, hosted by Chiranjeevi at his residence in Hyderabad. However, the COVID-19 pandemic stalled the event for 2 years. Take a look at the latest pictures.

Recently, Anupam Kher was also joined by the who's who of the film fraternity at the screening of his latest release Uunchai. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. Kher also starred in Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, which was all about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was last seen in the crime-drama film Godfather, which also starred Nayanthara and Satya Dev in pivotal roles. He will now be starring in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar alongside Keerthy Suresh and Tamannaah Bhatia. The movie, which comes as the official remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedalam, is set to release on April 2023.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @ACTRESSRADHA)