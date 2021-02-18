Cho Byeong-Kyu's Agency Denies Accusations Of Bullying, To Take Legal Action

South Korean actor Cho Byeong-Kyu recently landed himself in a controversy. According to a report by Soompi, the actor has faced accusations of bullying in school. After the controversy surfaced online, Cho Byeong-Kyu's agency HB Entertainment released a statement where they denied the accusations.

Cho Byeong-Kyu's agency HB Entertainment denies the accusation

According to the Korea Times, the statement by HB Entertainment reads that they have filed a police investigation for the "malicious comments and false information spreading online". They further added that they will not entertain hateful comments and will take legal actions after the investigation is done. They have also denied the bullying accusation.

Cho Byeong-kyu's controversy

The Sky Castle actor was accused of bullying by a netizen in an online forum. In the post, the accuser said that they went to school together in New Zealand. He further accused the actor of picking a fight with him while 30 other people were watching and swearing at him. He also added that even during lunchtime, Cho and his friends used to bully him.

He further said that he is not afraid of being sued for speaking against the actor and that he has evidence of getting bullied. He also said that he has contacted the homestay parents as a witness. The accuser further blamed the management team for covering up the victims of Cho's bullying. He said that the actor isn't innocent and his management is covering up for him and acting as if there are no victims.

Byeong-Kyu opened up on the reason behind writing about the accusation and noted that he feels sorry for the victims who were silenced. He added that his accusation might not feel serious because of what others went through, he asked the victims to "face your past and own up to it.". He further asked the actor for an apology.

This is not the first time Cho Byeong-Kyu was accused of bullying. In 2018, a person accused him saying that he "verbally offended" and spat on the person who went to the same elementary and middle school as the actor. Even then, the actor denied the accusations and said that he "never bullied anyone in school.".

On work front

The actor is known for playing roles in drama series like Sky Castle, Hot Stove League, Queen for Seven Days, Money Flower and many more. The actor played his first lead role in the series Uncanny Encounter that also featured Jo Byung-Gyu, Yoo Jun-sang, Kim Se-Jeong and Yeom Hye-ran. He also appeared in movies like Life Risking Romance, Idol, Miss & Mrs. Cops, among others.

