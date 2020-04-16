Choosi Choodangane Full Movie Leaked Online By Tamilrockers; Details

Tamilrockers leaked a new Telugu movie and it is Choosi Choodangane. Sesha Sindhu Rao is the director of the film. Choosi Choodangaane is a coming of age, romantic comedy film set in Hyderabad. It is Siddu's (Shiva Kandukuri) story, through various stages of life.

Choosi Choodangane movie leaked by Tamil Rockers

This is not the first time Telugu films have been leaked by the piracy website "Tamil Rockers". Some films, including Whistle, Chanakya, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Gang Leader, Action, Donga, Khaidi, Evaru, Manmadhudu 2, Guna 369, many more have been leaked by this notorious site. Apart from that, many Bollywood movies have also fallen prey to this site.

Choosi Choodangane received a positive public response. The movie was expected to make big openings on 31st January 2020 but Tamilrockers has leaked it ahead of its release. This move affected the overall box-office business of the Choosi movie.

Tamilrockers, Jio Rockers, Movierulz or other torrent websites are examples of unauthorized websites for online viewing of movies. Pirating movies from them is considered illegal. So, It is always recommended watching movies in theaters or on OTT platforms, rather than relying on these sites.

About the Choosi Choodangaane movie

Choosi Choodangaane is an upcoming Indian Telugu romantic comedy movie, directed by Sesha Sindhu Rao, under the banner Dharmapatha Creations. The film stars Shiva Kandukuri, Varsha Bollamma (Telugu Debut), and Malavika Satheesan. Gopi Sundar has composed the music of the film, while Vedaraman and RavitejaGirijala have handled the cinematography and editing, respectively.

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offense under the coph\yright act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

