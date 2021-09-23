Choreographer Shiamak Davar's Mother Puran Passes Away At 99

Ace choreographer Shiamak Davar’s mother, Puran Davar, breathed her last on September 23 morning. The 99-year-old was not keeping well for some time and passed away due to old age-related problems. Shiamak is one of the most popular choreographers in Bollywood and is celebrated for revolutionising dance in India. Apart from this, he is also hailed as the ‘guru of contemporary dance’ in the country. Paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shared the tragic news on Instagram along with a picture of the lady.

"Mrs. Puran N Davar, Shiamak Davar's mother who was 99 years old passed away today early morning due to ill health! Condolences to #shiamakdavar and his family. #RIP[sic],” the account user wrote. Several Bollywood stars including Rashmi Desai, Rajneesh Duggal, and others were among the ones to offer their condolences.

Shiamak, who is regarded as a revolutionary dancer, has been the recipient of the National Film Award in 1997 for his work in the film Dil to Pagal Hai. In July 2011, he received an honorary doctorate from Middlesex University in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry in India and throughout the world. In his Bollywood journey, Davar has choreographed for Hindi films such as Taal, Kisna, Bunty Aur Babli, Dhoom 2, I See You, Taare Zameen Par, Yuvvraaj, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Jagga Jasoos. He has even directed, designed, and performed at global events like the 2006 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, the 2010 Commonwealth Games closing ceremony, the World Economic Forum, Davos (2006) and entertained leaders including Bill Clinton who said, "The world must see you."

As a recording artist, the 59-year-old choreographer made his debut with an English album Survive in 1991 when pop music was still nascent in India. He made his Hindi Pop debut with the album Mohabbat Karle, which sold 1.2 million copies in India. The song Jane Kisne was quite a rage, especially amongst teenage girls, and was nominated for several awards, but winning none, as most awards went to Daler Mehndi's Ho Gayi Teri Balle Balle.

(Image: Instagram/@ViralBhayani)