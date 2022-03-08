Choreographer Tushar Kalia is a well-known face in the entertainment industry. He participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa in Season 6 and Season 7. Tushar made his debut in Bollywood as a choreographer in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. After that, he choreographed numerous songs in notable films like Half Girlfriend, War, Dhadak and many others.

He also judged the Colors TV dance reality show Dance Deewane along with Madhuri Dixit and Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan. The former reality show judge is all set to embark on a new chapter of his life with his girlfriend Triveni Barman. The choreographer recently shared the news of his engagement with his fans on his social media handle.

Choreographer Tushar Kalia announces his engagement

As Tushar Kalia turns a year older on 6 March, he revealed the best gift he received on his birthday. On Monday, the ace dancer took to his Instagram handle and treated his fans with delightful news. Tushar shared a loved up picture with his lady love Triveni Barman.

In the picture, the two were seen dressed in white attires as they posed in between the beautiful scenic location of a beach. Sharing the picture, Tushar captioned the post as "She said YES ❤️ 💍 @trivenibarman Couldn’t have asked for anything else on my birthday. Best gift ever ❤️ #love #gratitude"

As soon as the picture surfaced online, netizens showered love on the couple. One of the users wrote "Omgggg you guys 😍 congratulations 👏🏻" another wrote "Many more happy returns of the day sir.... congratulations❤️❤️❤️.. I'm really happy for you🤗🤗🤗" whereas, the rest of the users poured in congratulatory wishes for the couple. Tushar Kalia's industry friends including Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Arjun Bijlani, Jubin Nautiyal and many others also reacted to the post.

Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations” and “Also happy happiest birthday T”. Madhuri Dixit wrote, “Happy Birthday and congrats”. Sana Sayeed dropped hearts on the post. Jubin Nautiyal commented, “Much love and congratulations brother” whereas, Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Congratulations.”

For the unversed, the dancer has remained tight-lipped about his relationship for a long time and the news of his engagement came as a big surprise for all his fans and followers. There is no official announcement regarding the wedding date but fans can expect it soon.

