Choti Holi 2022: Wishes, Images, Pictures, GIFs, Whatsapp And Facebook Video Download

The auspicious festival of Holi bids farewell to the winter season, thereby marking the arrival of spring. It usually falls in the month of March, every year. Speaking of which, Holi 2020 falls on March 17 and 18 this year. While the ritual of 'Holika Dahan' will be held on March 17, whereas 'Rang Panchami' will be celebrated all across India on March 18, 2022. According to traditions, 'Holika Dahan' is celebrated on the first night of Holi. People all across the country light bonfires as they throw grains, coconuts, wood onto them.

Holika Dahan Shubh Muhurat details of Holi 2022

Purnima Tithi begins at 01:29 pm on March 17, 2022.

Purnima Tithi ends at 12:47 PM on March 18, 2022

Bhadra Punchha is from 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM

Bhadra Mukha is from 10:16 PM to 12:13 AM on March 18

As Choti Holi nears, here we have curated Happy Holi 2022 images, pictures, and GIFs that you can send across to your loved ones.

Holi is a special time of year when we remember those we love with colorful splashes.

The colors of Holi should spread a message of peace and happiness.

Have fun with colors on Holi and throughout the rest of the week with the colors of love.

God gives you all the colors of life, the colors of joy, the colors of happiness, the colors of friendship, the colors of love, and any other colors you wish to paint in your life. Have a wonderful Holi!

Holi is the day when people use colors to express their love. It’s time to show some love. All of the colors of you represent love!

Even though I am not with you on this joyous occasion of Holi, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I wish you a joyous Holi.

Holi is a great time to break the ice, rekindle relationships, and bond with those you care about through the use of color.

Holi moments should be celebrated together so that memories can be enjoyed later. These are the memories I want to have for the rest of my life. Have fun and colorful Holi!

May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness. The warmth of Holi brings you joy, and the joy of Holi brings you hope. I wish you a joyous Holi!

