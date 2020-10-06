Chrishell Stause Froze Her Eggs To Take Pressure Off Herself As She Enters Dating World

Chrishell Stause is musing everyone with her dance moves at the American dance reality show Dancing With The Stars. She recently spoke to a portal and revealed that she took the decision to freeze her eggs after her marriage fell off with This Is Us star, Justin Hartley. The actor spoke about her plans for the future and what she expects from relationships and why she decided to freeze her eggs.

Chrishell Stause froze her eggs

Chrishell Stause in an interview with People revealed that she froze her eggs in hope that motherhood is still a possibility. The actor-turned-reality-TV-star stated that going forward in the dating world, she wanted to get some pressure off herself and her potential future partner.

She further told the portal that when it comes to starting a family within a certain time frame, she is going to do everything she “can to take that power in the situation, and hopefully, that will empower me going forward in the dating world, so there’s not so much pressure”.

Stause admitted to the portal that she had a different idea for where she would be at this age and stage in her life. She further revealed that the aspect of family is one that she is missing and hopes that it “is still a possibility for me”. Chrishell, who is currently winning hearts with her performances on the dance reality show DWTS, revealed that she was preparing to freeze her eggs when she joined the show as a cast.

Chrishell stated to the portal that she was “in the middle of the process when DWTS approached me. So for the first weeks of rehearsal, I was giving myself daily hormone shots while learning the tango, and the procedure was done a few days before the premiere of the show”.

She is a lead cast member on Selling Sunset where she is seen as a real estate agent. On the show, she had revealed that the news about her divorce came as a shock to her as her former husband had given her the news over a text message an hour before it went public. The two had started dating in the year 2013 and Justin had proposed in July 2016 and the two tied the knot in October 2017.

