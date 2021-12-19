Cinema As An Envision In Kashmir

Way back in the '90s, the cinemas were flourishing across the valley. With a Rs 1 or 2 needed for the ticket, the young students and people in their early 30's used to throng the cinema halls. The long queues outside the Neelum in Srinagar and Thimaya hall Baramulla are still fresh in the memories of the elderly. But due to insurgency, film production in Kashmir was halted and an unofficial screening ban was imposed on Bollywood films. After the outbreak of militancy, the closure of cinemas continued in Kashmir.

The cinemas which were imparting a positive impact on our overall health, helping humans to cope with stress and used to bring families and couples together were shut all of a sudden.

The cinema which used to inspire the youth to be a better person, to learn new things, to make children more creative or and to deal with difficult situations were rendered to shambles. Even psychology says watching movies encourages emotional release. Those who often have trouble expressing their emotions might find themselves laughing or crying during a film. This release of emotions can have a cathartic effect and also make it easier for a person to become more comfortable in expressing their emotions.

So the question arises, do Kashmiris want cinema back? The answer is obviously yes! Cinema is one of the most reasonable and reliable sources of happiness, so how can any Kashmiri dislike it? In fact, it is a desire as well as a dream for Kashmir’s youth to see the charming and charismatic cinema centre in Kashmir.

There is a solid proportion of Kashmiri youth studying as well as working outside Kashmir in different parts of the country. While talking to them they express their endless love towards Cinemas as they enjoy the establishment of theatres outside Kashmir and they dream if this facility could be in Kashmir they would love it. They would enjoy and relish it because we all are aware of the aimless depression, stress, anxiety and tension in the mind of youth nowadays. So recreational centres like cinemas are the best way to tackle all the challenges and overcome the toughest situations.

It can also help the economy to grow by generating revenue, it can provide employment for youth, inspire individuals, and expand our basic knowledge of the world around us.

So it is a demand as well as a dream for Kashmiri youth to enjoy and recreate the happiness of life through relaxation centres like cinema theatres.