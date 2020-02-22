CINTAA requests govt for recognition as industry, celebs say 'change our lives for better'

India is often known for being a country that loves entertainment. Many celebrities in the entertainment industry are treated as demigods, films do a business in hundreds of crores while TV shows have a bigger reach, as it reaches to the remotest parts of the country. Not to forget, the emergence of digital platforms and other means of entertainment in recent years.

Despite the contribution of the entertainment industry to the country, it is not officially considered as an industry. The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA), one of the major film bodies of the industry, has been seeking an industry status for the entertainment industry for almost nine months now.

Claiming that the entertainment business contributes Rs 1.75 lakh crore to the country’s economy every year, CINTAA’s well-known artists have been holding placards bearing the hashtag ‘change our lives for better.’

Every tweet also tags the Prime Minister’s Office, Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, actor-turned-MP Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Labour Ministry and Ministry of Culture.

Be it Nehha Pendse posing with the placard on Saturday, to Jaya Bhattachacharya doing so in July 2019, the message has been constant but has gone unheeded till now. Mrunal Thakur, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Karan Patel, Cezanne Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Dilip Joshi, Claudia Ciesla, Rakesh Bedi, Mukesh Rishi, Abhinav Shukla, Kamya Punjabi, Mohsin Khan, Krutika Desai, Kiku Sharda, Vivian DSena and many other stars were also seen expressing the plea to the government in the last few months.

Here are some of the posts:

CINTAA is considered to be one of the associations with the maximum number of registered artists. Be it settling the row over Shilpa Shinde’s exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain or #Metoo allegations against Alok Nath and many others, the body has tried to resolve many controversies of the industry.

