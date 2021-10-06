A climate change activist crashed the Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer’22 catwalk at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. Carrying a banner to reflect on rising overconsumption, a climate change activist crashed the catwalk by models and walked down along with them on the runway with a banner in her hands that read 'Overconsumption = Extinction'

The banner also read the logo of the organisation working towards climate change - Amis de la Terre France. The woman who crashed the fashion walk represented the organisation. The organisation, Amis de la Terre France is an association for the protection of the environment and people who aim to highlight the other side of the fashion industry, i.e. the wasteful side.

The video from the incident has gone viral where among the other models, a lady shows up with a banner in her hand and walks along with the models. Just a few minutes after the protestor was on the stage, as she walked only a few steps on the runway in a corridor of the Louvre, she was held and tackled by the bodyguards and was immediately taken away.

Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon is Louis Vuitton's new Global Ambassador

Apart from this, the Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon has been selected as luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s new global ambassador. The joyful news is shared by the luxury brand on their official Instagram handle. The brand dropped a stunning picture of Ho Yeon and made the announcement.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Louis Vuitton dropped a picture of Jung Ho Yeon where she can be seen sitting elegantly with the brand's black handbag. The South Korean actor wore a white outfit and went for minimal makeup. Her hair is tied in a neat bun with a few hair strands hanging in front.



Prior to her debut as an actor, Ho Yeon as a model had walked the runway for Louis Vuitton’s 2017 spring-summer collection and went on to participate in the brand’s 2017 pre-fall collection campaign. Now, the actor begins a new chapter with Louis Vuitton as an actor and the global brand ambassador.



Image: Instagram/ @amisdelaterrefr