'Collar Bomb' Poster Unveiled By Lead Actor Asha Negi; Know The Release Date Of The Film

On June 25, 2021, popular television actor, Asha Negi took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the poster of her upcoming film called Collar Bomb. The poster features Asha Negi, Jimmy Sheirgill among others. The poster also gives fans other details such as the release date and on which OTT platform the film will be available. Sharing the Collar Bomb poster, the actor also expressed her excitement for the release of her upcoming film.

Asha Negi drops Collar Bomb poster

The poster gives a glimpse of Jimmy and Asha Negi in Collar Bomb. The poster is divided into two parts by a police strap that reads 'Police line do not cross' featuring the lead actors. The actors are captured in action as Jimmy holds a gun in his hand while Asha can be seen wearing her Police uniform and flaunting her intense look. Sharing the poster, Asha penned, "The clock is ticking.. Collar Bomb releases 9th July! Can't wait for you all to watch this thrilling race against time and terror..". She further tagged her Collar Bomb cast members in the post.

As soon as the poster was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to express their excitement. Several of them complimented the actor and dropped their best wishes in the comments section. Karan Grover commented, "Clap clap negu … smash it !", while Manasi Moghe exclaimed, "Woah!" with a string of emoticons. A fan commented, "You go girl!!!" with several praising hands emoticons. Another one wrote, "Congratulations diii". A netizen chipped in, "Can’t wait!!!" with a fire emoticon. Another one added, "You are shining baby" with a red heart.

Helmed by Dnyanesh Zoting, the film is penned by Nikhil Nair, who is popular for his flick, Serious Men. Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment have joined their hands to bankroll the film. The plot of the film follows the journey of a glorified cop who is entangled in a mystery and is forced to commit a number of crimes going against his will before a suicide bomber enters and blows up a school.

