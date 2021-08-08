Comedian And Co-founder Of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ Trevor Moore Passes Away At 41

Comedian, actor, writer, and producer Trevor Moore passed away in a tragic accident. As per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Trevor took his last breath on Friday, at the age of 41. He was famously known for being co-founder of the hilarious sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U Know.

The comedian’s demise was earlier confirmed by Kara Welker, his manager. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the manager issued a statement on behalf of Moore’s wife, Aimee Carlson. The statement read, ‘We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son.’ His wife went on to mention that she is thankful for the memories her family has with him. The statement also asked the public to respect the family as they grieve. It stated, ‘This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.’

Moore was the co-founder of The Whitest Kids U Know along with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumpter. The gang became famous after they won an award at the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006.

Comedy Central took to Twitter to honour the comedian. They wrote, ‘Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly.’

Members of the sketch group also posted heartfelt messages for their dear friend. Zach Cregger wrote on Twitter, ‘He was one of a kind. A brilliant and kind man. I’ll miss you forever buddy.’

Sam Brown also took to the platform to write about his friend of 20 years.

A close friend recounted the time he first encountered the comedian. ‘Lost amazing old friend this morning,’ he wrote and reminisced about how the duo’s friendship began.

Netizens across the world also took to social media to remember the comedian. A fan wrote, ‘WKUK was one of the funniest sketch comedy shows around.’

Another user took to Twitter and remarked on how hilarious Trevor Moore was.

A fan mentioned that he will re-watch all the episodes of The Trevor Moore Show. They wrote, ‘I'm gonna have to watch all the episodes of the Trevor Moore Show again in his memory.’

I just heard about the news of Trevor Moore having a fatal accident this friday...



I'm gonna have to watch all the episodes of the Trevor Moore Show again on his memory and also WKUK if I find them somewhere



