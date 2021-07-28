Comedian Park Soo Hong Announces Marriage With His Non-showbiz Wife In A Heartfelt Post

South Korean comedian and presenter Park Soo Hong took his fans by surprise as he announced his marriage. The actor penned down a lengthy note revealing that he had recently registered his marriage with his wife who is a non-celebrity. Various media outlets reported that Park Soo Hong's wife was 23 years younger than him.

Park Soo Hong announces his marriage

Park Soo Hong took to his Instagram and along with an adorable picture of his cat shared a lengthy note. In his note, he wrote that he was sorry because he couldn't give a proper wedding to his wife. The translation to his post reads, "Hello, this is Park Soo Hong. Today is utterly my personal story, but I’m writing this post because there’s something I really want to say to everyone who has cherished me and worried about me. While living a life that hasn’t been shot, I’ve had a lot of fears. I tried to live even more cautiously in order not to harm anyone, but looking back now, I have bitter regret at the thought that I didn’t show myself taking responsibility for my life. Today, I became the head of a household. I registered my marriage with the person I love. The reason why we established a married relationship first before holding a ceremony is that I’ve met the person I want to spend my future together with and because we have deep trust in each other and love each other to that extent. There is no other reason."

He added, "I’m just sorry that I couldn’t [give my wife] a decent wedding ceremony even if it isn’t a big and extravagant one like other people’s. However, I’m trying not to make the childish mistake of hesitating and wounding her due to my personal problems. I’ll stay devoted to my feelings, and I’ll try to take responsibility for the person who silently stayed by my side for a long time despite the difficult situation. Since the person who became my wife is a non-celebrity and an ordinary citizen, I ask that you don’t show excessive interest or make reckless speculations."

Park Soo Hong is best known as the cast member for the talk show Happy Together. In 2018, he hosted the 2018 Miss Korea pageant, alongside Girl's Day's Yura. He also hosted the KBS Drama Awards in 2017.

Image: Park Soo Hong's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.