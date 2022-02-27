Acclaimed comedian Russell Peters tied the knot with girlfriend Ali on Sunday, February 20. Now, a week after their nuptial, the Peters took to social media to share glimpses of his romantic wedding with a love-filled video that sees Russell taking vows with his wife. Along with it, the minute-long clip also gives a sneak-peek of their lavish wedding venue and some after-party fun.

Russell Peters marries Ali

The romatic wedding took place at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California. It was reportedly attended by 300 guests including well-known celebs Big Daddy Kane, Wu-Tang Clan's Raekwon, Melle Mel, DJ Scratch and Luenell. While sharing the wedding clip, Peters penned a lengthy heartfelt note thanking Ali for accompanying him at his weakest moments. He wrote, "Can’t believe it’s already been a week! Last Sunday I had the privilege of marrying the most wonderful, beautiful, courageous, independent, smart, funny, caring… (the list goes on)Woman I’ve ever met… This is a place I never ever believed I deserved nor thought would ever happen but as the universe would have it… I’ve been fortunate enough to find my person!"

Promising a happy ever-after, Russell continued, "Mrs Ali Peters I thank you for coming into my life and making my world so much more secure and loving. They say you should marry your best friend and although I had never considered marrying Marlon, I also never understood that statement until I met my wife. I love you baby and thank you for putting a smile on my face that will remain until the day I die… I love you my Madam Wife!!!"

He concluded the love-filled note expressing gratitude towards Ali for being his light and saving his life. He said, "Thank you to my WIFE @_ilali for coming into my life at one of the darkest moments. I had ever been in and giving me light and basically saving my life. I am yours forever and I wouldn’t want it any other way!!!" Take a look at the post shared by him below:

Russel Peters and Ali dated for a couple of years before tying the knot with each other. The two also tend to keep their love life away from the limelight and social media. However, last year on the special occasion of Valentine's Day, Peters openly professed his lover for Ali in yet another romantic post. Check it out here:

Image: Instagram/@russellpeters