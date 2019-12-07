Comic Con Mumbai 2019 Date, Timing, Tickets: All You Need To Know About The Event

Comic Con is a series of annual comic-based conventions held in India. The first edition was held in New Delhi in the year 2011. Over the years it has spread its wings and expanded to other major cities in India like Hyderabad, Pune, Bangalore and Mumbai. In total, the event attracts over 200,000 visitors approximately from these five major cities with over 1200 exhibitors.
It is celebration time for the Millennials living in Mumbai as Comic Con Mumbai is out with its tickets, schedule and dates. It is one again the time for all the crazy pop-culture enthusiasts and fans to finally decide their favourite character for the Cosplay. One can also be creative and incorporate multiple elements and characters. Fans are thrilled to enjoy a ride of madness at the Comic Con Mumbai. Here is everything that you need to know about Comic Con Mumbai 2019.
