Complaint Filed Against Youtuber CarryMinati For 'objectionable Content' Against Women

A complaint has been filed against star YouTuber CarryMinati for posting objectionable content and using sexually coloured remarks against women. On Monday, Delhi based lawyer, Advocate Gaurav Gulati filed a complaint against Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati with the Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police, North District. The complaint has demanded that an FIR be filed against Youtuber CarryMinati for 'indecent representation of women' on his Youtube channel.

"The complainant came to know about various shameful and outrageous roasts of a Youtuber CarryMinati @AjeyNagar on 06/09/2021. There are very vulgar and outrageous language is used about the women fraternity on his Youtube Channel. The language being used by the Youtuber is so cheap," the complaint read.

In his complaint, Gaurav Gulati demanded that an FIR be filed against CarryMinati for "making sexually coloured remarks against women, publishing objectionable content on his Youtube, roasting and representing women in an indecent manner and publishing obscene language and gestures regarding women" on his Youtube. He has demanded that CarryMinati be charged under IPC Sections 354, 509, 293, and 3/6/7 of Indecent Representation of Women Act 1986 along with Section 67 of IT Act 2008.

About CarryMinati

Carry Minati aka Ajey Negar is an Indian YouTuber who started his channel with game commentaries. However, the 20-year-old YouTuber rose to fame for his roasts. Ajey Negar was just 10 years old when he started to make YouTube videos. As of date, he has amassed 31.9 million subscribers and has expanded into making comedy sketches and releasing music videos along with his brother Wily Frenzy. CarryMinati's Youtube channel has several hit videos like The Awesome Place We Call School, Marry Your Dream Partner, Film The Flare among others. Since joining the platform in 2014, he has received more than 2,531,555,816 views.