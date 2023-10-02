Country Of Blind Teaser: Hina Khan Shares A Glimpse Into The Magical World On Her Birthday

Hina Khan released the poster of Country of Blind at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022. Now, after a year, the film will be debuting in the USA theatres on October 6. Ahead of its release, the actress shared a teaser from the movie on her birthday.

3 things you need to know

Hina Khan celebrated her 36th birthday on Monday.

On the occasion, the actress shared the teaser of her upcoming film Country of Blind.

The film is based on the H.G. Wells novel of the same name.

Hina Khan gives a peak into Country of Blind

Hina took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared the teaser of Country of Blind. Her caption read, “Here’s a treat for my fans, on the occasion of my birthday, I am very proud to announce the release of COUNTRY OF BLIND in USA on the 6th of Oct 2023. I will be sharing the list of cinemas where you can watch the film. For now, a small glimpse of our world in Country of Blind, where love flourishes beyond sight.”

Country of Blind poster unveiled at Cannes

Last year in May, Hina released the poster of Country of Blind at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival, where the actress rocked the red carpet and discussed the movie and its significance.

Hina plays a woman who is vision handicapped in this Indo-English movie from the 1800s. The action of the novel takes place in a valley where blind people live happy and fulfilling lives despite not having the gift of sight. The movie, which is an adaptation of the H.G. Wells book, promises to whisk audiences away to the fantastical realm of the "SIGHTLESS." Country of Blind includes an ensemble cast of Anushka Sen, Inam Ul Haq, Praduman Singh, and more. The film was extensively shot in Kashmir's locations, giving its story a historical context.