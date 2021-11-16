'Crash Landing On You' Star Hyun Bin Roped In To Star In A Spy Action Film 'Harbin'

Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin has been roped in to star in the forthcoming film, Harbin. The film is helmed by director Woo Min Ho, who has The Man Standing Next, Inside Men, The Drug King, among others to his credits.

According to a report by South Korean news outlet, Soompi, a source from the production company named Hive Media Corp revealed that the actor has decided to feature in the film because of its quality and interesting script.

Hyun Bin to feature in Woo Min Ho's Harbin

According to a report by Soompi, on Tuesday a source from the production company revealed that Hyun Bin has finally agreed to feature in Harbin because of the 'quality' and 'interesting nature of the script as well as the trust he has in director Woo Min Ho.' The source added that filmmaker Woo Min Ho has 'successfully captured Korea's turbulent modern history' through his blockbuster films like Inside Men, The Drug King, and others.

Harbin is touted to be a spy action drama that takes place during the early 1900s in Harbin, which is the capital of China’s northernmost province, Heilongjiang. The film will depict the story of Korean independence activists who put their lives at risk in order to take back their homeland. In the film, the actor will essay action scenes along with emotional acting.

In addition to capturing the loneliness of someone who lives in a generation in which their motherland is gone, Hyun Bin's character will also showcase the complicated feelings of anxiety and responsibility from putting one's life on the line at the center of independence fight. Backed by Hive Media Corp, the film's crew will also consist of the country's best, including camera director Hong Kyung Po, who is known for Deliver Us From Evil, Parasite, and Snowpiercer. The film will go on floors next year.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hyun Bin was last seen in Crash Landing on You, along with his girlfriend, Son Ye Jin. Alongside Harbin, the actor is also committed to an action crime thriller, The Point Men, and Lee Suk Hoon's action drama, Confidential Assignment 2.

Image: Instagram/@hyunbin_actor