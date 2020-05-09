CureFit's Ankit Nagori Projects Huge Post-Covid Changes In Fitness Space; Details Impact

Describing the last two weeks as a 'mixed bag' for fitness chain CureFit, co-founder Ankit Nagori admitted the world of fitness was going to see a drastic change post the lifting of the lockdown. Joining Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy live on Saturday, the CureFit co-founder elaborated on how India was moving towards fitness from homes and elaborated on different means to train from home including live classes and one-on-one training.

READ | Death Toll Due To COVID-19 Rises To 1,981; Cases Climb To 59,662

Despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing gyms and fitness centres across the world to be shut, CureFit has taken good care of its employees, said Ankit Nagori. Elaborating on the issue, the CureFit co-founder said the company still had over 2400 trainers who were well-supported by the management.

READ | Kohima COVID-19 Test Lab To Be Functional By May 12, Dimapur Unit Within 2 Weeks: Govt In HC

Pointing out at the difference between other fitness applications and CureFit, Ankit Nagori explained that his app had managed to put together many verticals including live content, recorded content and offline centres, not only in fitness and meditation but also food. The CureFit co-founder revealed that the company had ramped up their essential services in the last few weeks, helping people maintain fitness amid the coronavirus lockdown.

READ | PM Modi Remembers Reformer Gokhale On Birth Anniversary

"Once the gyms open, the density of people in the centres won't be the same. There will be very few people in the gyms and many will have to work out from home. We are in the process of creating industry guidelines", said Ankit Nagori, talking about the impact of COVID on fitness and how it was inching towards digital services for train from home.

READ | COVID-19 Cases In India Hit 59,662 As Death Toll Rises To 1981; Recovery Rate At 29%

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.