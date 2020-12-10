Cyrus Broacha's Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned; Says 'no Interest In Losing Weight'

Cyrus Broacha's maximum weight was 96.4 kgs and he is now 91 kgs but oh-so-fitter and his massive transformation has left fans stunned. The actor-comedian took to his social media handle to share a black-and-white picture and Netizens simply went ga-ga over his fabulous look.

While many were reminded of cartoon character Johnny Bravo seeing Cyrus, others simply pulled his 'leg', quite literally and figuratively in this case. Cyrus' legs in the picture look quite thin and upper body fit and big, to which fans said, "Looking fit, oh wait what happen to your legs" or "missing 2 lifetimes of leg day looks like.." [sic] Many fans failed to simply recognise Cyrus.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Cyrus confessed that he is not interested in losing weight 'ever' and in fact wants to be as 'strong and big as possible'. He also said that he gets depressed when people tell him he has lost weight. 'I love lifting weights,' Cyrus said and revealed his routine that includes waking up early morning, taking the right proteins, have 18-20 eggs, protein shakes and sleep by 10 PM. Cyrus also shared that he has given up alcohol.

NETIZENS REACT

I would have captioned it "leg day" but that doesn't seem to exist — Abhyuday (@Abhyuday_Kol) December 4, 2020

Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy? — Etti Bali (@TheBalinian) December 4, 2020

Is that Broacha or (Johnny) Bravo ! — Nikhil Paramjit Sharma (@nksky) December 4, 2020

Almost didn't recognise you! — Pavan Acharya (@THEHAWABAG) December 4, 2020

Complete V shape 👏 — AG (@AG_Rules_) December 4, 2020

Cyrus in the Past

