Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Going Off Social Media And Other Important News Of Oct 14

Various events in Bollywood made headlines today, October 14, 2020. From Sushant Singh Rajput's sister deleting her social media accounts to Divya Dutta talking about the Tanishq ad, several celebrities made headlines today, here are the top stories for October 14th. Take a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister deleted her Twitter and Instagram handles

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been fighting hard for justice for her brother. She recently deleted her Instagram and Twitter handles and the reason is not known yet. October 14 marks four months since the day Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. Since then his sister has been fighting for his justice.

KRK claimed that he received threats from people in Bollywood

Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK has always made headlines for making comments on certain topics that raise eyebrows. Recently, amidst the Payal Ghosh-Anurag Kashyap's legal case, he received a lot of hate for his comment on the case. He took to his Twitter handle to tweet that he has been getting death threats over the past few years from Bollywood celebrities for speaking the truth. He also mentioned that he would leave Mumbai if the police want him to. Take a look at the thread.

Sir @CPMumbaiPolice you are the Boss of Mumbai, So if u want me to leave Mumbai to make Bollywd ppl happy then u can tell me n I will leave Mumbai forever. But I won’t stop saying truth about films n Bollywood ppl. It is surprising that Bollywood ppl are so much scared of truth. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

There are hundreds of critics, who praise their crap films. But they can’t accept only one critic, who says truth. So they want to kill me. It’s height of intolerance. It’s proof that Bollywood people finish him, whoever go against them. Unbelievable! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 13, 2020

Divya Dutta made a comment on the Tanishq ad controversy

Divya Dutta had given her voice for the Tanishq ad that was aired recently and was taken down immediately after people started making harsh comments about the ad. She mentioned that she had loved the concept. She tweeted that we all promote brotherhood and India is all about that. She also said that she is upset that the 'beautiful ad' was taken down.

But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

'Tanhaji' and 'Kedarnath' are to be released in theatre again

From 15th October, theatres in India are to be reopened with safety guidelines. Critic Taran Adarsh recently announced that 5 films will be released again in the theatre along with PM Modi's biopic and Khaali Peeli. These films are Tanhaji, Kedarnath, Shubh Mangal Jyada Saavdhan, Malang, and Thappad. Take a look:

As cinemas ready to reopen their doors from this week onwards, the list of #Hindi films scheduled for re-release this week is OFFICIALLY announced...

â­ï¸ #Tanhaji

â­ï¸ #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan

â­ï¸ #Malang

â­ï¸ #Kedarnath

â­ï¸ #Thappad

More films will be scheduled in coming days. pic.twitter.com/4Dm7xCjIlG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2020

Bhumi Pednekar stops eating Non-vegetarian food

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar recently shared a post on her Instagram saying that she has given up on non-vegetarian food. She mentioned that she has become 'a little bit more compassionate' about animals as we fight climate change. She added that eating meat made her uncomfortable and thus she decided to give up on non-veg during the lockdown. Take a look:

Dr Dre's wife Nicole is being investigated for the embezzlement case

Rapper Dr. Dre's estranged wife Nicole Young was recently accused by his business partner of embezzling a huge amount of money from their business account. She is currently being investigated. The LAPD found out that almost $385,029 has gone missing from his account. Dr Dre's wife Nicole had withdrawn from the same account a few years ago without his permission. She claimed that she was a joint account holder and had the right to do so.

'Two and a Half Men' actor Conchata Ferrell passed away at the age of 77

Two and a Half Men actor Conchata Ferrell, who played the role of Berta in the show, recently passed away at the age of 77. Her death took place due to some medical complications that were followed by a cardiac arrest. The news broke the heart of many fans and celebrities and they paid condolences on social media.

RIP: Conchata Ferrell



A three-time Emmy nominee who appeared in more than 200 episodes of ‘Two and a Half Men’ died on Monday in hospital of complications following a cardiac arrest



She was 77.



She was my fave on that show. ðŸ˜”#KgopoloReports #RIPConchataFerrell pic.twitter.com/goEBB5Q7he — Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) October 14, 2020

Acclaimed Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu breathed her last in Hyderabad

Kuchipudi dancer Shobha Naidu passed away in Hyderabad today. She was going through a neurological illness and was being treated for the same for the past 4 days. She was awarded the civilian honour of Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2001. She was globally popular and has trained many students.

Hashtag 'Shame on Vijay Sethupati' trended on Twitter today

Vijay Sethupati's poster of the film 800 was recently dropped by the makers. Fans, however, seemed displeased. He had a stand over the decades-long civil war between the Sri Lanka government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). Muralitharan had received flak for his statement back then and now Tamil Twitter users seem to want to ban his biopic.

#ShameOnVijaySethupathi #BoycottVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_Vjsethupathi

Dear Vijay Sethpathi, we respected u, we celebrated ur every success, we cared for u, but in return U DID SPIT ON OUR FACE, we will remember this, forever. https://t.co/Vl0K4GO5iv — Sasi Kumar (@SasiHuman) October 14, 2020

