Dance maestro Astad Deboo passes away at 73, family issues statement

Dance pioneer Astad Deboo known for acing contemporary dance styles passed away at 73 on December 10. He was a noted dancer for creating a modern dance vocabulary that was uniquely Indian. The family members of the renowned dancer issued a statement on social media that read:



"He left us in the early hours of December 10, at his home in Mumbai, after a brief illness, bravely borne. He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast, number of admirers. The loss to the family, friends, fraternity of dancers, both classical and modern, Indian and international, is inestimable. May he rest in peace. We will miss him.”

Read: 'It's Painful': Ankita Lokhande To Pay Tribute To Sushant Singh With A Dance Performance

Read: 'Jerusalema' Dance Challenge Prompts 'unprecedented Frenzy', Shows 'music Has No Language'

More about Astad Deboo

Deboo was born on July 13, 1947, in Navsari town of Gujarat, and later studied Kathak under the guidance of Guru Prahlad Das at a very young age, and later Kathakali with Guru E K Pannicker. He described his style as "contemporary in vocabulary and traditional in restraint". With a dance career spanning half a century, he had performed in over 70 countries, including solo, group, and collaborative choreography with artists, at home and abroad. The dancer who was known for his charitable works towards society, worked with deaf children, both in India and abroad for two decades.

Apart from this, in 2002, Deboo founded the Astad Deboo Dance Foundation under which creative training was provided to marginalized sections, including the differently-abled. Astad Deboo has created his niche in Bollywood as well where he choreographed several special dance sequences for ace filmmakers like Vishal Bharadwaj, Mani Ratnam, and even legendary artist MF Hussain as well.

A recipient of the Padma Shri in 2007, according to news agency PTI, Deboo once said that there was a time when most Indians saw his style as "too western" while westerners found that it was "not Indian enough."



Read: Gauahar Khan And Beau Zaid Darbar Share A 'blooper' Dance Video On Social Media

Read: Elliot Page's Wife And Dancer Emma Portner Is 'so Proud' Of Him; Pens Heartfelt Message



(With inputs from PTI)

(Image credit: Ustad Deboo/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.