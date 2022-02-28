Dancing with the Stars fame and Ukrainian Choreographer Maks Chmerkovskiy who is currently trapped in Kyiv amidst the Russian invasion in Ukraine, recently took to Instagram to share that he was arrested. The star previously returned to the country to be a judge on the Ukrainian World of Dance series. Amid the war crisis, the star has been sharing daily updates on the war situation from Kyiv, via social media. Going by the same, on Monday, February 28, he posted another video on photo-sharing application Instagram.

Maks Chmerkovskiy prepares to leave Ukraine

In the clip shared by the Maks, he said, "Just a lot of fighting everywhere. The streets are crazy. At one point, I got arrested but all good, promise. That was probably the least traumatizing moment in this whole thing as far as Ukraine is concerned, but for me, it was just a reality check." The reason for his arrest wasn't specified in the video mesage.

Further, he expressed that he is planning to leave the war-hit country. "I'm going to try to make my way out. I'm going to try to start getting toward the border. I have options. My options are better than most people's unfortunately." While ending the video, Maks also asked his followers to not panic if he 'disappears' for a while. Take a look at the video below:

This comes just days after Maks Chmerkovskiy's wife Peta Murgatroyd asked her social media followers to pray for her husband's safe return to the United States of America. She wrote, "Please pray for my husband Maks. I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however, today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder. My pain is overwhelming and I'm struggling, but you sending your positive light and love to him would mean the world to me. Truly, I wish for nothing more."

While concluding her message, Peta articulated, "Many of you are asking for details and I don't have the answers, but yes, he is safe right now. Please pray that he comes home soon. Please pray that he has a swift, safe exit. I have faith. I have hope and I have prayed so hard. Please pray for Ukraine and the innocent civilians who's lives are being greatly uprooted. I grew to love this country the couple of times I visited and they're in an unfathomable situation."

Image: Instagram/@maksimc