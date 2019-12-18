Danish Zehen: The Reality Show Star's Untimely Death, Girlfriend, And Stardom

Famous YouTube star Danish Zehen, who also featured in a reality show titled Ace Of Space, tragically passed away on December 20, 2018. The 21-year-old young dancer-model reportedly experienced a fatal car crash as he was driving to Navi Mumbai through the Sion-Panvel highway. His untimely demise has left his fans, family and followers devastated. During his last rituals, fans in huge numbers gushed to be a part of his funeral that reportedly took place the next morning in Bandra. Videos from the same were all over the internet. Reminiscing Danish Zehen’s fame, here’s all about his personal life, and some of his lesser-known facts.

Danish Zehen's death

21-year-old Danish passed away in a car accident on December 20 last year while driving from Kurla, Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. There were reports that the youngster was driving rash, and hence his Honda City car banged into railings of the highway. The very moment the mishap occurred, Danish was reported to be on-the-spot dead.

Danish Zehen girlfriend

Danish Zehen’s rumoured girlfriend Arishfa Khan mourned his death. A video of her crying and talking about Danish, was all over the internet. His fans seemed extremely disturbed after Arishfa’s video went viral.

Danish Zehen gets praised by Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan graced Ace Of Space show to promote her film Simmba. She shared a small video showcasing her interaction with Danish at the show. In the video, Danish Zehen can be seen giving a rose to Sara and charming her with his cute antics. She captioned the visual saying, "R.I.P Danish Zehen", followed by many heart emojis.

