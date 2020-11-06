Darasing Khurana Exchanges Wedding Vows With Monaa Jaswani In A Dubai Beach Wedding

Quick links:
Mr. India International 2018 Darasing Khurana tied the knot with celebrity publicist Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow on October 24. Days later, Darsing exchanged the wedding vows with Monaa once again in a beautiful beach wedding in Dubai.
While the groom was dressed in a sky blue suit, the bride looked stunning in a pastel traditional lehenga.
Fans dropped in congratulatory messages as the pictures were shared by a paparazzi account on Friday.
Darasing Khurana and wife Monaa Jaswani exchanged wedding vows once again in a beach wedding in Dubai. The ceremony was a surprise by the newly married couple’s close friend @darasingkhurana #Congratulations Grooms Outfit : @purusham Bride’s jewellery: @houseofdoro Ideation and decor : @hadelin2p @strawberrypieforbreakfast Photography : @saif.darkknight @ibinugeorge @ashklixpix
Mr. India International Darasing Khurana ties knot with Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.