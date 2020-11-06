Last Updated:

Darasing Khurana Exchanges Wedding Vows With Monaa Jaswani In A Dubai Beach Wedding

While the groom Darasing Khurana was dressed in a sky blue suit, the bride Monaa Jaswani looked stunning in a pastel traditional lehenga.

Darasing Khurana

Mr. India International 2018 Darasing Khurana tied the knot with celebrity publicist Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow on October 24. Days later, Darsing exchanged the wedding vows with Monaa once again in a beautiful beach wedding in Dubai.

Fans dropped in congratulatory messages as the pictures were shared by a paparazzi account on Friday. 

 

Mr. India International Darasing Khurana ties knot with Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow

 

 

