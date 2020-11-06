Darasing Khurana Exchanges Wedding Vows With Monaa Jaswani In A Dubai Beach Wedding

Mr. India International 2018 Darasing Khurana tied the knot with celebrity publicist Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow on October 24. Days later, Darsing exchanged the wedding vows with Monaa once again in a beautiful beach wedding in Dubai.

While the groom was dressed in a sky blue suit, the bride looked stunning in a pastel traditional lehenga.

Fans dropped in congratulatory messages as the pictures were shared by a paparazzi account on Friday.

Mr. India International Darasing Khurana ties knot with Monaa Jaswani in Lucknow

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.