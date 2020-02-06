'Darbar' Director A R Murugadoss Seeks Police Protection After Alleged Threats

The controversy surrounding the film Darbar only seems to be growing. Popular filmmaker, A R Murugadoss has now approached the Madras High Court to seek police protection in view of alleged threats made by the distributors of the Rajinikanth starrer film, Darbar. He also claimed that he had no role in the distribution and other rights of the film. He also claimed that he was only involved in the direction of the movie.

Darbar director A R Murugadoss seeks police protection after receiving alleged threats

The director alleged that on February 3, a group of 20-25 people claiming to be the distributors of the film trespassed his property in Teynampet. They allegedly demanded him to compensate them for the losses they had suffered due to the film. Murugodoss' counsel Vijayan Subramanian in a conversation with a leading portal said that the incident created a fear psychosis on the petitioner's staff who were present in his residence. He also said that the trespassers used filthy language and shouted the director's name in order to threaten him. He further added that they continued to be in front of his office and residence trying to damage the properties.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Starrer 'Darbar' Still Going Strong At The Box Office Weeks After Release

His plea was admitted and justice P Rajamanickam directed the Chennai Police Commissioner to file his reply to the director by February 10. In his petition, he submitted that he was not liable for providing any money to anybody for the film in any manner whatsoever, as it was the sole obligation and liability of the producer Lyca Productions.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth To Be Approached By 'Darbar' Distributors For A Refund As The Film Tanks

He further added that on February 4, he also made a representation to the city police to seek protection. He continued saying that no action was taken regarding the matter. He added that due to any action not being taken, he decided to move to the High Court.

ALSO READ | After 'Darbar', Nayanthara To Team Up With Superstar Rajinikanth In 'Thalaivar 168'

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Net Worth Is Mammoth Despite 'Darbar' Being An Average Hit; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.