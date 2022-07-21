Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show Gets Cancelled Amid Social Media Criticism: Reports

American comedian Dave Chappelle has managed to grab the international headlines for quite a few months. The comedian suddenly became the talk of the town after he was attacked on the stage of the Netflix Is A Joke event in Los Angeles. While Chappelle received a lot of support from fans post the attack incident, he recently ruffled a lot of feathers for allegedly poking transphobic jokes during his surprise appearance at John Mulaney's show. The stand-up comedian was subjected to a lot of criticism on social media for hurting the sentiments of people.

Considering Dave Chapelle's ongoing backlash on social media, the comedian's recent show at the Minneapolis venue First Avenue was cancelled. Hours before the show was set to begin, First Avenue’s Instagram account shared a long note announcing the same.

Dave Chappelle’s scheduled program at the Minneapolis venue First Avenue will no longer take place. The last-minute decision was taken in wake of Chappelle being the centre of controversy over his Netflix program, The Closer. The statement also stated that Chappelle’s performance would now take place at Varsity Theater.

"The Dave Chappelle show tonight at First Avenue has been cancelled and is moving to the Varsity Theater,” the announcement read. "To staff, artists and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we let you down. We are not just a black box with people in it, and we understand that First Ave is not just a room, but meaningful beyond our walls."

The statement continued, "The First Avenue team and you have worked hard to make our venues the safest spaces in the country, and we will continue with that mission. We believe in diverse voices and the freedom of artistic expression, but in honouring that, we lost sight of the impact this would have."

Dave Chappelle’s The Closer gets an Emmy nomination amid comedian facing backlash

The Emmy Awards are set for their next edition and the nominations for the same were announced on July 12. Earlier, the nominees for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced revealing that Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special The Closer received a nomination under the category of Best Variety Special (pre-recorded).

