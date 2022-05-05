Dave Chappelle's Rep Breaks Silence On Comedian's Attack; 'unfortunate & Unsettling'

Dave Chappelle has been grabbing headlines after the comedian was attacked by an audience member during his performance for Netflix Is A Joke in Los Angeles. While reactions to the incident have been flooding the internet, the comedian's representative Carla Sims issued a statement on the same, hailing Dave for his 'epic and record-breaking' performances at the Hollywood Bowl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carla said of Chappelle, "he refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment." Meanwhile, the attacker was detained by security later and was identified as a 23-year-old named Isaiah Lee. He has been arrested for assault, according to reports.

"Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70,000 fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival," Sims said.

Further calling the instance 'unfortunate and unsettling', the rep lauded Dave for continuing with his act. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm down the crowd before Chappelle introduced the last musical guests for the evening, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli (Black Star), who performed from their new album, the first one in nearly 24 years.

For the uninitiated, Chappelle was attacked during his Netflix Is a Joke Fest set at the Hollywood Bowl, as a man rushed to the stage and tackled him on the floor and pointed a replica handgun at him. Authorities later confirmed that Dave wasn't harmed in the incident. The attacker, Isaiah Lee, is now being held on $30,000 bail.

Chappelle's gig came as a part of Netflix's 11-day stand-up comedy festival, which features around 130 comedians performing across 25 Los Angeles venues. It also includes names of Seth Rogen, Chelsea Handler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr and Conan O’Brien.

Dave's attack comes weeks after comedian Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett during the Oscars 2022. The instance also sparked a dialogue on the safety of comedians.

