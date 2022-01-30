David Warner Makes Another 'Pushpa' Reel; Reveals This Time His Daughter Wanted To Join

David Warner seems to be a fan of the recent Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise, which has been the talk of the town ever since its release. The Australian cricketer recently shared a clip of himself and his daughter re-enacting a popular scene from the film and has his fans in awe of him. Allu Arjun also reacted to the cute clip with fire emoticons, along with other fans online. The hit film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

David Warner and his daughter re-enact scene from Pushpa: The Rise

The cricketer took to his Instagram account to share a video of himself in yet another Pushpa video, but this time, he was joined by his adorable daughter. The duo was seen looking into the camera in a serious avatar as they lip-synced the popular dialogue, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Fire hai mein, jhukunga nahi". He mentioned in the caption of the video that his daughter wanted to join him and apologised for the 'bad lip-syncing'. He wrote, "Pushpa nam sunkar flower samjhi kya? Finish this dialogue for me?? 😂😂 india wanted to join lol. Sorry for the bad lip-syncing 😢 #pushpa"

The comments section of the post received heaps of love from fans across the world as they headed there and praised the duo soon after the clip was uploaded. Allu Arjun commented on the video with several fire emoticons and David's wife, Candice Warner also left a comment on the post. Amazon Prime Video, the online platform on which the film is currently streaming also commented and wrote, "fire on the field and fire on the reels 🔥"

David's daughters, Ivy Mae Warner, Isla Rose Warner, and Indi Rae Warner also recently grooved to Pushpa’s hit song Saami Saami and caught the attention of Allu Arjun with their moves. The trio is seen in their swimsuits as they danced in the backyard of their home. The video was captioned, "Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad #pushpa @candywarner1". The actor headed to the comments section and wrote, "Sooo cuteee 😂❤️❤️"

Image: Instagram/@alluarjunonline, @davidwarner31