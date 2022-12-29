Day After YouTuber Riya Kumari Shot Dead, Husband Arrested On Charges Of Domestic Violence

The West Bengal Police on Thursday arrested the husband of YouTuber Riya Kumari, who was allegedly killed by snatchers in the Howrah district.

The development came soon after the actor’s family accused Prakash Kumar, the actor's husband, and his brothers of torture and domestic violence.

Kumar will be produced in the court on Thursday, according to Howrah Rural Superintendent of Police, Swati Bhangalia.

After bringing Prakash to court, the police will seek his custody and carry out further investigation, Bhangalia said further.

YouTuber Riya Kumari shot dead

The couple, Riya and Prakash, were traveling from Jharkhand to Kolkata with their three-year-old daughter when three men tried to rob the husband of his belongings and shot Kumari dead when she resisted.

Kumar had told the police that they were attacked when he stopped their car near Mahishrekha bridge on National Highway 16 in the Rajapur area of Bagnan at around 6 am to relieve himself.

“Riya Kumari (also known as Isha Alya, a Jharkhand-based actor and YouTuber) was shot dead by snatchers in the Howrah district. The incident took place when she was traveling from Jharkhand to Kolkata. "CCTV footage is being examined,” SP Swati Bhangalia said on Wednesday.

The horrific incident happened early on Wednesday morning in the Howrah district on National Highway 16.

Kumari, known by her stage name Isha Aliya, had worked on albums in regional languages.