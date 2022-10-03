Deepika Padukone, Kylie & More Attend Paris Event, Actor Says 'doing Things Differently'

Days after hospitalisation and separation rumours with husband Ranveer Singh, actor Deepika Padukone made a stunning appearance at an event in Paris. The actor joined the other league of Hollywood stars while representing India at The Business of Fashion event held in Paris.

Apart from Padukone, the event had other prominent stars in attendance including beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, Jared Leto, Jaden Smith, Natasha Poonawalla, Charli XCX, and Ellie Goulding among many others. Several pictures of the stars gracing the red carpet have gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone attends Paris event with Hollywood stars

Other than the names mentioned above, the event was attended by a bandwagon of stars including FKA Twigs, social media influencer Khaby Lame, Ashley Graham, Coco Rocha, Hari Nef, Jasmine Tookes, Jordan Barrett, Georgia May Jagger, and Jourdan Dunn. For the event, Deepika who is known to pull off sartorial choices opted a golden top and layered it with a quirky jacket.



She amped up her fashion game in black heels and black pants. The official Instagram account of Bof has also shared pictures online. As per Hindustan Times, at the event, Deepika responded to a question about 'raising the profile of Indian actors, actresses'. Sharing her views on the same, she said, "I have always set out to do what I do with purpose and always trying to do things differently in the way that they have always been done. I've always questioned why there has not been enough representation, why casting has always been a certain way, and why we are not seeing enough. I don't think I've been bitter about it."

Adding, she said, "I have always believed whatever little I can do in my journey, if I can bring about change, my purpose would be served through my craft and through what I do. I wake up every morning with purpose and want to make a difference in the lives of millions of girls like me. It feels good when you get the opportunity to represent your country at the Cannes Film Festival as part of the jury or whether you are the first Indian to be a part of the Bof 500 cover, I feel grateful." Earlier, this week, as per Pinkvilla, the actor was rushed to Breach Candy Hospital after she complained of uneasiness. After going through several tests, the actor was discharged.

IMAGE: Instagram/bof