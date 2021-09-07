'Delightful Child': Tina Ambani Shares Adorable Pics From Family Album On Son's Birthday

Tina Ambani took to Instagram this morning to wish her younger son, Jai Anshul Ambani, a "happy birthday." With a series of flashback photos of the 25-year-old, she wrote, "My Anshi, our baby, the most delightful child, has grown up to become such a warm, sensitive young man!"

Tina Ambani's post for Son's Birthday

Anil and Tina Ambani have two children, Jai Anmol, 29, and Jai Anshul, 25. Tina Ambani stated she was delighted of her younger son's 'amazingly inclusive global perspective' in a birthday message for him. She also browsed through her family album and shared some beautiful photos of Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben with their grandchild.

The late founder of the Reliance company is seen kissing his grandson in one of the photographs. In another vintage shot, his wife Kokilaben, 87, is seen with Anshul. Anshul Ambani can also be seen in photos with his elder brother and parents. A couple of the photos, taken at a birthday party of a young Anshul Ambani, were also posted on Instagram by his mother.

Read the full caption here

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "My Anshi, our baby, the most delightful child, has grown up to become such a warm, sensitive young man! I'm so proud of you for who you are, how you think, your amazingly inclusive worldview. You are the most giving and loving person I know and you make us all see the best we can be. Love you beyond words - utterly and unconditionally!"

Tina Ambani also posted a birthday post for "the baby of the house" last year. She wrote "The baby of the house and the treasure of the family. A bright, sparky, sensitive young man who is the first to make up after an argument! Your empathy and understanding for everyone around you is a lesson to us all. You light up our lives with your smile, you make us incredibly proud, you teach us what's important in life by just being you. Happy birthday my darling Anshul... Love you till eternity. Stay blessed. Stay you."

Tina Ambani, 63, is an enthusiastic Instagram user who frequently publishes rare photos from her family album on the photo-sharing site. In June, she marked World Social Media Day with an Instagram slideshow of family memories.

Picture Credit: @tinaambaniofficial/Instagram