'Demon Slayer' Season 2 Release Date, Trailers And More: Everything We Know So Far

Popular shonen anime series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will return with a second season, as confirmed by Aniplex. The popular anime based on the manga series of the same name also released a feature film in 2020, titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train. Demon Slayer season 2 is slated to follow on from the Mugen Train anime film and is set in the Yoshiwara red-light district.

The manga of the aforementioned anime garnered international recognition, leading to its on-screen adaptation. Demon Slayer was adapted into an anime and its first season was released in 2019, consisting of 26 episodes. The anime revolves around a young boy’s quest to save his sister amid a brutal war between humans and demons.

When does season 2 of Demon Slayer come out?

Demon Slayer season 2 will release in 2021, however, no specific date has been confirmed. The anime's official Twitter handle announced the news in Feb 2021, with some official art featuring Uzui, who will appear prominently in the upcoming season. Aniplex also released a trailer for Demon Slayer season 2 on July 5, with English subtitles.

The trailer did not specify a date of release, however, confirmed the anime's return in 2021. On July 21, Aniplex also released a video featuring some 'key visuals' from the upcoming second season. Check it out below -

While you wait for the upcoming season, you can watch the Demon Slayer Mugen Train film, if you haven't already. The first season continues its story in the feature film, which is important to the story and the upcoming second season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train broke records upon its release.

The film became Japan’s highest-grossing film ever, defeating the films Spirited Away and Titanic. It also became the second-ever anime film to hit No. 1 at the US box office. According to the box office data, the film was the first non-Hollywood movie to ever rule the global box office in cinematic history. The film also became Japan’s official submission for Best Animated Feature Film to the 93rd Academy Awards

🔥 Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has surpassed $45M at the North American box office!



Thank you to everyone who watched Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain! We hope you enjoyed the film! 🚂💨 pic.twitter.com/iAJodGTlKH — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 26, 2021

How to watch Demon Slayer season 1 online?

For Indian fans, Demon Slayer season 1 is available on Netflix. For international fans, Aniplex USA licensed the first season in April 2019 and subsequently released it on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation. Several other streaming services also licensed the show for viewers in the rest of the world.

As for the movie, several reports back in Jan and Feb claimed that PVR was in talks for distribution rights in India. However, no official announcement has been made. As for International viewers, the film has been released on digital platforms like the Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, FandangoNow, Vudu, and the Microsoft Store, according to the anime's official Twitter handle.

IMAGE - DEMON SLAYER TWITTER

