'Demon Slayer' Season 3 Confirmed, To Be Titled 'Swordsmith Village Arc': Details Inside

Season 2 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba also known as Entertainment District Arc ended on Sunday, the 11th episode featured the aftermath of the intense fight with the Upper-Rank Demons Six. As soon as the finale of season 2 was aired, Ufotable, the studio behind the famous anime, shared a short teaser announcing season 3 and also introduced two new characters of the upcoming season. Season 3 of Demon Slayer is titled Swordsmith Village Arc.

Demon Slayer season 3 confirmed

Season 2 of Demon Slayer saw Tanjiro along with Zenitsu and Inosuke as they accompanied Sound Hashira Uzui Tengen to fight the upper-rank demon in the Entertainment District. Season 2 of Demon Slayer received widespread popularity and was one of the top airing animes. As soon as the finale episode of the Entertainment District arc aired, Ufotable shared a short teaser of season 3. The studio has, however, not announced the release date of season 2.

Season 3 of Demon Slayer will follow the popular manga arc, The Swordsmith Village Arc. The short teaser also introduced the two main characters from the upcoming season and they were, love Hashira Mitsuki Kanroji and the mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito In the new season Kamado Tanjiro will team with the two Hashiras and will try to find a replacement for his sword, which is constantly in need of repair. He then embarks on a quest to discover the secret weapon that is the source of the town's strength.

Kimetsu no Yaiba TV Anime -Swordsmith Village Arc- has been officially announced.pic.twitter.com/t80uWe1aVH — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) February 13, 2022

More about Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer anime is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. It follows teenage Tanjiro Kamado, who strives to become a demon slayer after his family was slaughtered and his younger sister Nezuko turned into a demon. Both the manga and its anime adaptation have received critical acclaim. The anime series has received numerous awards and is considered one of the best anime of the 2010s.

A 26-episode anime television series adaptation produced by Ufotable aired in Japan from April to September 2019. A sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, was released in October 2020 and became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time.

Image: Instagram/@demonslayer.club