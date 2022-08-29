Designers Kunal Rawal & Arpita Mehta Tie Knot In An Endearing Ceremony; Here's First Pic

Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta have finally solemnised their love in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by who's who from the film fraternity. The wedding took place on August 28 and Bollywood stars played their best fashion game while blessing the newly-married couple for a beautiful life.

For the unversed, the designer duo dated for almost 10 years before starting a new chapter of their life. For the big day, the two designers who are big names in the fashion world, left hearts to flutter with their endearing outfits.

Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta's first wedding pictures

In the viral pictures from their wedding day, the couple twinned in ivory ensembles and looked like a dream together. While Kunal added a touch of elegance in an ivory sherwani with a matching safa, Arpita made a contemporary bride in an ivory lehenga set with mirror-work and golden embroidery all over.

Bollywood stars including Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, couple Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan among others were the invitees who turned the wedding function into a ramp while walking in their best designer outfits.



Before tying the knot, Arpita and Kunal dwelled into the pre-wedding festivities by organising a Mehendi ceremony. The bride looked extremely beautiful in an ivory lehenga while the groom Kunal donned a sherwani. According to various media reports, singer-rapper Badshah also performed at their wedding.



Meanwhile, the couple had kickstarted the wedding festivities with a pre-wedding bash on August 26. Several A-listers from the industry made a striking appearance at the party including Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others who dazzled at the event with their glittery attires. Though the couple is yet to share official pictures from the wedding, however, with various stars attending the wedding, many pictures have already gone viral on social media, leaving fans excited.

The highlight of the pre-wedding bash was couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora who grooved on various peppy tracks along with Arpita and Kunal. The two shook a leg on Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa and other Bollywood tracks while adding true colours to the pre-wedding bash of their close friends.

