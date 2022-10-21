Dhanteras 2022: Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Timings And Other Details

The festival season has kicked in, with people looking forward to mark the upcoming occasions with full pomp and fervour. The Diwali festivities usually commence with Dhanteras (also known as Dhantrayodashi), which is said to bring good luck to the devotees. Dhanteras is celebrated on the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Read on to know Dhanteras 2022 date, puja timing, shubh muhurat and more.

Dhanteras 2022 date, puja timing, significance and more

Dhanteras Puja will be observed on October 22 this year. As per Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras 2022 puja timing will begin at 7:01 pm on October 22 and will end at 8:17 pm on October 22.

Dhantera Puja Muhurat & Timing According to City-

Pune: 7:31 PM to 8:36 PM

New Delhi: 7:01 PM to 8:17 PM

Chennai: 7:13 PM to 8:13 PM

Jaipur: 7:10 PM to 8:24 PM

Hyderabad: 7:14 PM to 8:18 PM

Gurgaon: 7:02 PM to 8:18 PM

Chandigarh: 6:59 PM to 8:18 PM

Kolkata: 5:05 PM to 6:03 PM

Mumbai: 7:34 PM to 8:40 PM

Bengaluru: 7:24 PM to 8:24 PM

Ahmedabad: 7:29 PM to 8:39 PM

Noida: 7:00 PM to 8:16 PM

On this day, people purchase various items including utensils and more to celebrate the festival. People prefer purchasing gold and silver items like jewellery, coins, bars and more and offer them to Goddess Dhanvantari while performing the Puja.

Dhanteras is also marked as National Ayurveda Day as it's believed that the God of Ayurveda appeared on this day. Many people clean their homes and beautify them with lights, lanterns, diyas and more. They also get dressed in new clothes before worshipping Goddess Dhanvantari.

Many also believe that Dhanteras is celebrated in order to ensure the good health of the family and close ones. Lord Dhanvantari is said to cure all ailments on this day if devotees worship properly.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)