Dhanteras 2022: Here's Why We Buy Broom On Dhanteras

Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. The thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and the start of Diwali are commemorated on Dhanteras, which is formed from the words Dhan, which means wealth, and teras, which means thirteenth.

On this day, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, is worshipped in the evening and homes that haven't been fully cleaned are dusted properly. To welcome the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity, the main entrance is decorated with vibrant lanterns, festive lights, and traditional themes of rangoli designs.

Small footprints are made all over the house using rice flour and vermilion powder to signify her long-awaited arrival. Diyas (lamps) are ceremonially kept burning all night long on Dhanteras in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

Why do we buy brooms on Diwali?

Cleanliness is said to attract Goddess Lakshmi and on this day, people prefer buying brooms for their houses. Buying a broom is thought to prevent Goddess Lakshmi from leaving one's residence. On Dhanteras, bringing a broom home is also believed to help one eliminate all debts and bring pleasure and wealth. Every family uses brooms frequently to keep the house tidy. Goddess Lakshmi is reported to be drawn to cleanliness.

It's customary in several states to purchase gold, silver, and kitchenware during Dhanteras. Purchasing precious metals and even kitchenware on this day is thought to bring wealth and fortune into the home.

Image: PIXABAY/UNSPLASH