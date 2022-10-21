Also known as Dhanatrayodashi, Dhanteras is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. The thirteenth day of the dark fortnight of Kartik and the start of Diwali are commemorated on Dhanteras, which is formed from the words Dhan, which means wealth, and teras, which means thirteenth.

On this day, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, is worshipped in the evening and homes that haven't been fully cleaned are dusted properly. To welcome the Goddess of Wealth and Prosperity, the main entrance is decorated with vibrant lanterns, festive lights, and traditional themes of rangoli designs. Small footprints are made all over the house using rice flour and vermilion powder to signify her long-awaited arrival. Diyas (lamps) are ceremonially kept burning all night long on Dhanteras in honour of Lakshmi and Dhanvantari.

For those who are celebrating Dhanteras this year, here are some of the wishes, greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes

May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Dhanteras!

Dear Goddess Lakshmi and Dhan Kuber Maharaj, on this auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, bless our lives with good health, wealth, and fortune. Happy Dhanteras!

May your life be full of happiness and harmony with enough wealth to give you all comforts. Shubh Dhanteras!

May the shimmering Diya bring happiness and prosperity to your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy and prosperous Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2022: Images

Dhanteras 2022: Greetings

Dhanteras 2022: Whatsapp and Facebook messages

May Maa Lakshmi shower her precious blessings upon you and your family. This Dhanteras, I hope for your happiness and prosperity. Shubh Dhantrayodashi!

I wish you health, wealth and peace on this fortunate day of Dhanteras. Shubh Dhanteras.

Let us buy some gold and silver as the tradition and celebrate this special day…. Happy Dhanteras to you.

Mite Agyaan Ka Andhkaar, Chaaro or Gyaan ki barsat ho. Hothon Pe Hasi, Dilo Mein Khusiyaan Aur Ghar Mein Maa Lakshmi Ka Vaas ho. Aasha hai aapka yah Dhanteras, kuch is kadar khaas ho.

