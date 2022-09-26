Dhanush, Vijay Provide Financial Assistance To Ailing Comedian Bonda Mani For Treatment

Kollywood's well-known comedian-actor Bonda Mani is undergoing treatment at Omandur Government Hospital in Chennai at the moment. The prominent star is battling for his life after the failure of both his kidneys. After his medical condition deteriorated, the comedian faced a financial crisis and was struggling with his medical expenses.

Dhnaush, Vijay Sethupathi extend financial support to comedian Bonda Mani

Coming to his support was South star Dhanush who extended financial help of Rs 1 Lakh to Mani. Coming as a respite, the comedian shared a video on social media and thanked The Gray Man star for his help. In the video, Mani thanked Dhanush for his act of kindness and even praised his humanitarian nature.

.@dhanushkraja financially helped (₹1 lakh) to comedy actor #BondaMani who is under treatment at Chennai Government Hospital. The comedy actor thanked D! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) September 25, 2022

Apart from Dhanush, another actor to come out in support of the star is Vijay Sethupathi, who also deposited one lakh rupees in Bonda Mani’s bank account after learning about his medical condition. Film critic Rajasekhar also updated fans about the same on Twitter which read, "@dhanushkraja financially helped (₹1 lakh) to comedy actor #BondaMani who is under treatment at Chennai Government Hospital. The comedy actor thanked D!"

In addition to this, actor Vadivelu also assured financial help for his bills. Vadivelu, who spoke to the ailing actor on the phone, said that he would come and meet him soon. The news about Bonda Mani's financial crisis was brought to light by his fellow actor Benjamin who had earlier shared a video on social media in which he sought help for the further medical treatment of his friend. With both kidneys failing, actor Bonda is set to undergo a kidney transplant soon.

The actor who is originally from Sri Lanka has been a part of various Tamil films and especially gained popularity by acting with Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu in memorable comedy sequences.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Dhanush recently commenced work on Arun Matheswaran's directorial, Captain Miller, post the mahurat ceremony of the upcoming project. Sundeep Kishan, who is also a part of the cast, took to his Instagram handle and posted a few glimpses of the grand ceremony with the caption, "CaptainMiller Begins...Alongside the Incredible @dhanushkraja anna...A Universe from the beautiful brain of @thatswatitis & @sathyajyothifilms." Apart from this, the actor also has suspense drama Naane Varuven, Vaathi among others in his kitty.

IMAGE: Twitter/PR_Sudharshan/Facebook/Dhanush/Instagram/VijaySethupathi