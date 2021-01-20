Did Donald Trump Pardon Joe Exotic? Here's Update On Tiger King Star's Jail Term

January 19, 2021, was Donald Trump's last day as the President of the United States. Before he bid adieu to his seat, he made a list of 143 people, out of which 73 would be pardoned and 70 to be commuted from their sentences in jail. Among the names were popular rappers like Lil' Wayne and Kodak Black, who were previously charged for illegally possessing weapons and firearms. Did Donald Trump pardon Joe Exotic as well? What is the fate of the Tiger King star? Read on to know.

Also Read - 'Joe Exotic: Tigers Lies And Cover Up' ID Channel Cast: See All Details Here

Also Read - Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne And Kodak Black On His Last Day Of Presidency; Read Details

Did Donald Trump pardon Joe Exotic?

The outlandish tiger trader was put behind bars for a sentence of 22 years for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his rival Carole Baskin. He has also reportedly been charged for an array of animal abuse cases.

When the news of Trump pardoning convicts as his last act in power was out, Exotic, originally known as Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, was pretty confident that he would make it to the list. His confidence could be seen when his team sent a stretch-truck limousine outside his prison to receive and transport to a secure location. It was later confirmed that Joe's name failed to materialise in the list.

On top of that, Eric Love, Exotic's lawyer, revealed to have had made a celebration video in anticipation of Exotic's release. “I think the President has sided with us and I believe it will take most of the limelight away from president-elect Joe Biden,” he had told Metro. “Last night, I shot a congratulatory video thanking Donald Trump so we have it queued up and ready to go.”

Upon hearing this news, many Twitter users reacted to the situation at hand rather comically. In fact, even before the announcement of the list hit the floor, Joe Exotic's name was trending on Twitter as many believed that he would be freed from the prison. Regardless, it is true that the famous zoo owner has now become a laughing stock on the Internet with thousands of memes already surfacing and doing rounds on social media. Many, including Star Trek actor George Takei, mocked and made fun of Exotic while a few of his fans seemed noticeably upset.

Also Read - Joe Exotic Renews Request For Pardon To Attend His Father's Funeral In Oklahoma

Also Read - Tori Bates And Bobby Smith Gear Up To Welcome Their Third Baby; Reveals Gender & Name

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.