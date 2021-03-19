Did You Know BTS' Jimin Has Over 40 Acting Credits On His IMDb Page? Learn More

BTS’ Jimin, who fans would love to see playing the part of Priced Eric in The Little Mermaid, is not formally an actor. Jimin is yet to appear in a feature film or television series. In any case, this singer does have his own IMDb page and has appeared in over 40 BTS music videos. The music videos for Stay Gold, Boy With Luv, and Make It Right are labelled as "video shorts." Run BTS, a video series featuring each of the K-pop stars, features this singer as himself. These actors competed in a variety of events, including cooking competitions, laser tag, and voice acting for animated Disney films. As of now, he is officially a dancer and singer with the K-Pop band, BTS.

BTS' Jimin's acting credits

There's a reason he's known as BTS' "resident prince charming." Despite the fact that Jimin's main focus is BTS, some ARMYs wanted him to use his acting talents in the Disney live-action version of The Little Mermaid. On Twitter, fans praised Jimin, saying he'd be ideal for the charming and handsome Prince Eric. There were a few other singers who were rumoured to be considered for the role of Prince Eric on the big screen. Harry Styles, a former member of One Direction, reportedly turned down the job to concentrate on his music. Following the announcement that Halle Bailey will play the title role, Disney revealed that Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric alongside the Chloe X Halle actress in the live-action adaptation.

Apart from Jimin, Jin has also expressed his passion for acting. Jin revealed that if he weren't in BTS, he would definitely be an actor, imitating Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone to demonstrate his acting abilities during an appearance on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. According to Stylecaster, other BTS representatives have also mentioned that acting isn't entirely out of the question. The group had said on Jimmy Fallon’s show that while acting was not in the cards for them at the moment, they never knew what would happen in the future. They said that they never expected that a band for Korea would be nominated for a Grammy and yet they were so there was no knowing what the future held for them in terms of acting.