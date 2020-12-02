Did You Know 'Grand Masti' Fame Kainaat Arora Is Related To Late Actor Divya Bharti?

Bollywood actor Kainaat Arora has turned a year older today on December 2, 2020. Kainaat Arora is a model turned actor who is among the well-known celebrities in the Hindi film industry. The actor made her debut on the big screen with an item song in the film Khatta Meetha and further went on to star in the film Grand Masti. The actor then went on to star in several films such as Khalli Balli, Kitty Party, Faraar and many more. Talking about the actor, did you know Kainaat Arora is related to late famous actor Divya Bharti?

Actor Kainaat Arora and Divya Bharti are related to each other. Many fans thought that the two were real sisters. However, Kainaat went on to clear the air during an interview that she was her second cousin and not her real sister. Even though the actor has made a name for herself in the industry, Kainaat is still better known as the cousin of late actor Divya Bharti.

Kainaat revealed that even being better known as Divya’s sister, the actor said that only hard work can help one make it in the industry. The actor also wishes that her sister was still alive as maybe things would have been a little different. The actor also said that she was a beautiful woman. Kainaat also revealed that she grew up watching her cousin’s films such as Deewana (1992), Shola Aur Shabnam (1992) and even the song ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ (Vishwatma, 1992).

Also read | Woody Allen's Birthday Quiz: Check If You Can Recognize These Movies Just By Their Plots

About her much-acclaimed film Grand Masti

Kainaat Arora made her acting debut with the film Grand Masti that released in the year 2013. The film starred Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Karishma Tanna, Manjari Fadnnis, and Sonalee Kulkarni in lead roles. The film revolves around Meet, Prem, and Amar, who are looking to have a blast at their college reunion, though they soon find themselves in another predicament. The film was helmed by Indra Kumar and written by Tushar Hiranandani.

Also read | James Gunn Reveals Favourite Scene From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movies That Made Him Cry

On the work front

The actor will next be seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s film titled Secret. The film will also star Tisca Chopra, Makrand Deshpande, and Meera Chopra in lead roles. The film Secret is the edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller, with romance dollops and character drama combined with cops and courtrooms. It is based on the idea that every married man's cellphone contains secrets that he hides from his wife.

Also read | If You Loved 'Chemical Hearts', Here Are Similar Teen-romantic Drama Movies For You

Also read | Lashana Lynch Opens Up About Auditioning For Marvel Movies before Getting Captain Marvel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.